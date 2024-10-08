Expectations higher for Ottawa Senators this season under new coach Travis Green

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators enter the season facing mounting pressure to meet higher expectations under new head coach Travis Green.

After showing flashes of potential in recent years, the team is expected to take the next step and become a playoff contender. Green’s system and leadership will be under the microscope as he looks to shape a talented roster into a cohesive, disciplined unit capable of living up to its promise.

“I’ve liked the group since I took over and rightfully so after I’ve seen them,” said Green. “I think our group is hungry to win and eager to learn and they’ve been working hard. I know they’re excited to get going on Thursday (against Florida).”

Green will be stepping behind the bench for his third stint as an NHL head coach. He has a 141-159-35 career record from his time with the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils.

The 53-year-old is known for his ability to hold players accountable. One of his biggest challenges will be to improve the team’s defensive structure.

Ottawa is much stronger in net after acquiring 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in June.

Last season, the Senators and Philadelphia Flyers had the worst save percentage in the NHL at .884. Ottawa was tied for 26th in goals-against average (3.43).

Ullmark looked solid in camp and helped the team to a 5-1-1 mark in the pre-season.

“It doesn’t really matter what we do in pre-season, we don’t get two points,” he said. “It’s nice to win but it’s a step in the right direction. Ultimately it’s all about the regular season that gets you into the playoffs.”

Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub are tabbed as the top defensive pairing. Blueliner Thomas Chabot is hopeful for a bounceback campaign after undergoing off-season wrist surgery.

Ottawa added veteran Nick Jensen to a defence crew that also includes Tyler Kleven, Travis Hamonic and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The Senators also acquired forwards David Perron, Nick Cousins and Michael Amadio. Their experience will be invaluable in a locker-room where most players – with the exception of Claude Giroux – have yet to play in the post-season.

Ottawa has depth down the middle with Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris and Shane Pinto. Norris is coming back from shoulder surgery and Pinto played only half the season as a result of a 41-game suspension.

The 22-year-old Stutzle is looking to find his top form after posting 70 points last season (18-52), a 20-point dip from his total in 2022-23.

The fourth line appeared to be firmed up Monday with Noah Gregor and Adam Gaudette lining up alongside Cousins.

Green, who knows Gaudette from their time together in Vancouver, downplayed that connection, emphasizing the 28-year-old’s performance set him apart from the competition.

“His ability, his understanding of the game as well,” said Green. “He’s played a fair amount of games in the NHL and knows the importance if he’s playing on the fourth line, knowing that role, knowing what’s expected and not worrying about getting points in that role, and if you do, that’s great too.”

CREASE CRUSHERS

With Ullmark and Anton Forsberg forming Ottawa’s goaltending tandem, management is surely hoping the team will find the netminding consistency they’ve been seeking since Craig Anderson’s departure in 2020.

Experiments with Matt Murray, Cam Talbot and Joonas Korpisalo all failed miserably. A big question is whether Ullmark will play as well with the Senators as he did under Boston’s solid defensive structure.

