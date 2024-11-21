Explosives found inside RV after standoff in Barrie, Ont., parking lot: police

Police say several explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for about 14 hours in Barrie, Ont.

Police say officers responded to a call about an individual with a firearm in an RV parked in a lot on Bayfield Street Tuesday morning.

They say officers made contact with the man inside the vehicle just before noon when he discharged a firearm, but no one was injured.

Investigators say nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as a tactical team and crisis negotiators worked to resolve the situation peacefully.

Police say the man surrendered shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, and will be facing multiple charges after receiving medical attention.

They say several improvised explosive devices were found in the RV and all were neutralized or removed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.