Extreme cold warnings issued across most of Ontario

Environment Canada says most of Ontario is under prolonged extreme cold warnings, with wind chill values reaching -45 degrees in some areas.

The weather agency has issued extreme cold warnings for areas across the province including the Greater Toronto Area, southwestern Ontario and the northern regions.

The agency says an arctic air mass is bringing extreme cold and wind chills to Ontario until temperatures moderate Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says wind chill values will reach as low as -35 C in southern Ontario including in Toronto, Mississauga, Peterborough and York Region.

It says regions in northern Ontario, including Fort Albany and areas near Hudson Bay and James Bay, will see wind chill values of -45 to -50 C.

The agency says people should cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin and they should check on older relatives, neighbours and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.