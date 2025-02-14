Fairfax Financial Holdings earns US$1.3 billion in fourth quarter

TORONTO — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says it earned US$1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from US$1.7 billion during the same quarter in 2023.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$50.42 per diluted share, down from US$52.87 per diluted share.

Gross premiums written totalled US$7.5 billion, up from US$6.6 billion a year earlier.

Fairfax says its adjusted operating income for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance amounted to US$1.5 billion, up from US$1.2 billion.

The company earned US$4.3 billion for the full fiscal year, down from US$5.1 billion in 2023.

Gross premiums written rose in 2024 to US$32.8 billion, up from US$29.2 billion in 2023.

