Fairfax Financial Holdings reports Q4 profit down from year earlier

February 16, 2024 at 16 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Fairfax Financial Holdings reports Q4 profit down from year earlier

TORONTO — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of US$1.3 billion, down from US$2.3 billion a year earlier.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$52.87 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from US$91.87 per diluted share a year earlier.

Gross premiums written totalled US$6.64 billion, down from US$7.02 billion in the last three months of 2022.

Fairfax says its adjusted operating income for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance amounted to US$1.2 billion, up from US$940.1 million in its fourth quarter a year earlier.

The results come after short-seller Muddy Waters Research alleged last week Fairfax manipulated asset values. The company has denied and refuted all of the allegations.

Fairfax shares fell more than 10 per cent the day the Muddy Waters report was released, however, they have since recovered most of the decline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FFH)

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the year ago figure for adjusted operating income for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Fairfax Financial calls report by short seller Muddy Waters false and misleading
Ontario News

Fairfax Financial calls report by short seller Muddy Waters false and misleading

TORONTO — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is calling the allegations in a short sellers report on the…

Fairfax Financial shares down after report by short seller Muddy Waters Research
Ontario News

Fairfax Financial shares down after report by short seller Muddy Waters Research

TORONTO — Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. were down almost 12 per cent Thursday after a short…

TD expects $141 million from Schwab holdings as U.S. banks report earnings
Ontario News

TD expects $141 million from Schwab holdings as U.S. banks report earnings

TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it expects to earn about $141 million in equity net income in its first…