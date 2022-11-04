Fairfax records net loss of $75 million in Q3, while revenues rise

November 3, 2022 at 21 h 55 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says it recorded a net loss of US$75.1 million in the third quarter, down from earnings of $462.4 million in the third quarter of last year. 

The Toronto-based holding company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its earnings resulted in a loss of $3.65 per diluted share compared to $16.22 in earnings per diluted share the year before. 

Fairfax says it saw net losses on investments total $519.1 million on bonds as interest rates rose, as well as stocks and currency exchange. 

Gross premiums written were up 16.3 per cent to $6.92 billion, while net premiums written rose by 18.6 per cent to $5.61 billion, both of which the company attributed primarily to new business and continued incremental rate increases. 

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $6.84 billion, up from $6.71 billion last year. 

Fairfax is a financial holdings company primarily engaged in insurance. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FFH)

