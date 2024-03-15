Family of three found dead inside Brampton, Ont., home after fire: police

March 15, 2024 at 13 h 55 min
The Canadian Press
Family of three found dead inside Brampton, Ont., home after fire: police

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say three people found dead inside a home after a fire northwest of Toronto last week were a mother, father and their teenage daughter.

Peel regional police say homicide investigators and the office of the chief coroner have identified the remains as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha, and 16-year-old Mahek Warikoo.

They say all three lived in the Brampton, Ont. home where they were found.

Police say they were called to the area of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive around 1:30 p.m. on March 7 and found a home engulfed in flames.

They say investigators examining the scene found what they believed to be human remains inside the home.

Police say they are looking into the circumstances of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

