Farm goods store Peavey Mart to close 22 Ontario and Nova Scotia locations

TORONTO — Peavey Industries LP says it will close 22 of its stores in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The owner of the Peavey Mart farm and outdoor goods stores says the shuttering locations include shops in Bowmanville, Cornwall, Kingston, Kitchener, St. Catharines and Sudbury.

All 22 Peavey Marts ending operations will close by April 2025.

Peavey Industries LP says the closures will help the company strengthen its operations and position itself for future sustainability.

It says closing some stores will help it optimize its retail footprint by reallocating resources to markets with stronger performance while addressing underperforming locations.

Peavey Mart got its start in Dawson Creek, B.C., in 1967 under the National Farmway name but changed names to Peavey Mart in 1975, when it was a subsidiary of Peavey Company of Minneapolis. It returned to Canadian ownership in 1988.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.