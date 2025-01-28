Farm goods store Peavey Mart to close 22 Ontario and Nova Scotia locations

January 27, 2025 at 20 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Peavey Industries LP says it will close 22 of its stores in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The owner of the Peavey Mart farm and outdoor goods stores says the shuttering locations include shops in Bowmanville, Cornwall, Kingston, Kitchener, St. Catharines and Sudbury.

All 22 Peavey Marts ending operations will close by April 2025.

Peavey Industries LP says the closures will help the company strengthen its operations and position itself for future sustainability.

It says closing some stores will help it optimize its retail footprint by reallocating resources to markets with stronger performance while addressing underperforming locations.

Peavey Mart got its start in Dawson Creek, B.C., in 1967 under the National Farmway name but changed names to Peavey Mart in 1975, when it was a subsidiary of Peavey Company of Minneapolis. It returned to Canadian ownership in 1988.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Raptors’ Barnes named NBA Eastern Conference player of the week
Ontario News

Raptors’ Barnes named NBA Eastern Conference player of the week

TORONTO — Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes was named the Eastern Conference player of the…