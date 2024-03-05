Fashion maven Jeanne Beker to publish new memoir, ‘Heart on My Sleeve’

TORONTO — Jeanne Beker, one of Canada’s most authoritative fashion voices, will tell the story of her life through the clothes she’s worn in a new memoir.

Beker says the book uses pieces from her wardrobe as “springboards for storytelling” in the book.

Beker hosted Citytv’s”The NewMusic” in the late 1970s and early ’80s before pivoting to fashion journalism full time.

She hosted “FashionTelevision” for 27 years, starting in 1985.

Her memoir also promises to get “up-close and personal” with some of the celebrities Beker has met and interviewed, including Paul McCartney, Madonna and Beyonce.

“Heart on My Sleeve: Stories from a Life Well Worn” is set to be published by Simon & Schuster Canada on Oct. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.