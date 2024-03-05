Fashion maven Jeanne Beker to publish new memoir, ‘Heart on My Sleeve’

March 5, 2024 at 17 h 11 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Fashion maven Jeanne Beker to publish new memoir, ‘Heart on My Sleeve’

TORONTO — Jeanne Beker, one of Canada’s most authoritative fashion voices, will tell the story of her life through the clothes she’s worn in a new memoir.

Beker says the book uses pieces from her wardrobe as “springboards for storytelling” in the book.

Beker hosted Citytv’s”The NewMusic” in the late 1970s and early ’80s before pivoting to fashion journalism full time.

She hosted “FashionTelevision” for 27 years, starting in 1985.

Her memoir also promises to get “up-close and personal” with some of the celebrities Beker has met and interviewed, including Paul McCartney, Madonna and Beyonce.

“Heart on My Sleeve: Stories from a Life Well Worn” is set to be published by Simon & Schuster Canada on Oct. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario reaches tentative deal with Catholic teachers, ensuring no strikes
Ontario News

Ontario reaches tentative deal with Catholic teachers, ensuring no strikes

TORONTO — Ontario's Catholic teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the province, ensuring…

B.C., Ontario mortgage-holders increasingly missed payments in Q4, Equifax says
Ontario News

B.C., Ontario mortgage-holders increasingly missed payments in Q4, Equifax says

TORONTO — Consumers in Ontario and British Columbia increasingly missed payments on mortgages and credit…