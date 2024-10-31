Fatal collision on highway caused by detached wheel killed one driver: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a collision between three different vehicles on a highway caused by a detached wheel killed one of its drivers in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.

Police first responded to multiple reports of a serious crash involving a transport truck and an SUV on Highway 401 eastbound just before 2 p.m.

They say the van was travelling westbound and its wheel had come off and struck the SUV travelling eastbound. The detached object then came into contact with the transport truck.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP Highway Safety Division and Traffic Support Unit were at the scene of the crash.

All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours at Townline Road.

Officials say the investigation is active and are asking anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam recordings to call the OPP Cambridge Detachment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.