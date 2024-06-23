Fatal fire east of Toronto is being investigated as homicide: police

June 23, 2024 at 7 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
Fatal fire east of Toronto is being investigated as homicide: police

Toronto police launched a homicide investigation after a fire at an establishment in the city’s east killed one person.

Officers responded to a call for an active fire on Saturday in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East area shortly before 2 a.m.

Police say emergency services arrived at the scene and found a person’s body inside the establishment. The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Toronto.

Investigators say a vehicle was seen fleeing the area and the occupant(s) should be considered armed and dangerous.

The vehicle is described as a 2021 white Acura RDX with Ontario plate CCPC 739 and was reported stolen from Peel Region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

