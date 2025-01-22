Father and three-year-old daughter dead after fatal crash in Pickering, Ont.: police

January 22, 2025 at 14 h 18 min
The Canadian Press
Police in Durham Region say a man and his three-year-old daughter are dead after they were struck by a car in Pickering, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Brock Road and Taunton Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a fail to remain collision.

They allege a woman was driving southbound through the intersection on a green light when her vehicle was struck by a Honda that was turning left and heading westbound.

Police say the Honda then continued west for 350 metres before it left the roadway and struck a guardrail, coming to a stop in a ditch.

They allege the driver, a 40-year-old man, left the Honda with his three-year-old daughter and tried to cross the street.

Police say a BMW struck them on the roadway, and both later died in hospital.

They say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.

