Father, son facing terror charges allegedly planning violent Toronto attack: RCMP

July 31, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on July 31, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A father and son who were allegedly planning a violent attack in Toronto and had links to the Islamic State group are facing terrorism related charges, the RCMP said Wednesday.

The two were arrested at a hotel in Richmond Hill, Ont., on the weekend, and were in possession of an axe and a machete, the Mounties said.

The RCMP said the 62-year-old father and his 26-year-old son were “in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto.”

“The accused knowingly facilitated terrorist activity in the Greater Toronto Area,” an RCMP statement said.

“There is no evidence to suggest that there is any remaining risk to the public,” it added.

Briefing reporters in Newmarket, Ont., RCMP officers declined to provide details on the extent of the connections between the accused and ISIS.

Supt. James Parr said the weapons the men had are indicative of what the RCMP sees as a broader “low tech” strategy being deployed by terrorist groups.

He added that one of the men was previously accused of an attack that took place outside of Canada in 2015.

Both men face one charge each of participation in the activities of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, conspiracy to commit murder and weapon possession for a dangerous purpose.

The father also faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

