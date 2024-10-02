Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from members of diaspora communities

October 2, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference expects to hear today from more than a dozen diaspora community members.

The individuals are slated to take part in a series of panels on issues ranging from civil liberties and racism to public awareness and disinformation.

The commission will also make a presentation on its public consultation process.

Officials from the RCMP and Global Affairs Canada are among those scheduled to appear later in the week.

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are focusing on detecting, deterring and countering foreign meddling.

A final report from the inquiry is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

