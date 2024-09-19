Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from political party officials today

September 19, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from political party officials today

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference is scheduled to hear today from Bloc Québécois, Green and New Democratic Party officials.

The inquiry’s latest hearings are focused on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

An emerging concern is the adequacy of party procedures to prevent foreign meddling from tainting candidate nomination processes.

Elections Canada has suggested possible changes to protect the nomination process from interference, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates and requiring parties to publish contest rules.

The federal elections agency recently outlined the proposed moves in a document intended to help chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault make recommendations to the inquiry.

Representatives of the Liberal and Conservative parties are slated to appear at the inquiry Friday, while Perrault is to testify at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada has become ‘playground’ for foreign interference, Tory MP Chong tells inquiry
Ontario News

Canada has become ‘playground’ for foreign interference, Tory MP Chong tells inquiry

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP who was targeted by Beijing told a federal inquiry Wednesday that Canada…

PM, senior security officials slated to return to foreign interference inquiry
Ontario News

PM, senior security officials slated to return to foreign interference inquiry

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his inner circle are slated to return to a federal…

Senators approve bill to fight foreign interference after voting down amendment
Ontario News

Senators approve bill to fight foreign interference after voting down amendment

OTTAWA — The Senate has passed a government bill intended to help deter, investigate and punish foreign…