Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Federal government moving ahead with high-speed rail: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is moving ahead with a high-speed rail network between Quebec City and Toronto.

The Liberal government says the planned rail network will span approximately 1,000 kilometres and reach speeds of up to 300 kilometres an hour.

There will be stops in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

The government says the new system will slash travel times in half — getting travellers from Montréal to Toronto in three hours.

The official name of the high-speed rail service will be Alto.

Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand made the announcement today in Montréal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

