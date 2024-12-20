Federal government posts $14.5-billion deficit for April-to-October period

December 20, 2024 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Federal government posts $14.5-billion deficit for April-to-October period

OTTAWA — The Finance Department says the federal deficit was $14.5 billion between April and October.

That compares to a $15.1 billion deficit over the same period last year.

According to the monthly fiscal monitor, revenues were up $26.5 billion, or 10.7 per cent, compared with the same stretch in the previous fiscal year as revenues rose in all categories.

The finance department says program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were up $22.7 billion, or 9.8 per cent, driven by increases in direct program expenses, major transfers to persons, and major transfers to provinces, territories and municipalities.

Public debt charges were up by $5.3 billion, or 19.4 per cent, mostly reflecting higher interest rates on marketable bonds and treasury bills.

Net actuarial losses were down by $2.1 billion, or 46.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto cancer hospital expanding to new 15-storey building as it reaches capacity
Ontario News

Toronto cancer hospital expanding to new 15-storey building as it reaches capacity

TORONTO — A Toronto hospital network says its cancer care services have reached capacity and it is…