Federal government posts $3.9B deficit in April, May

July 26, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on July 26, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Federal government posts $3.9B deficit in April, May

OTTAWA — The federal government posted a $3.9 billion deficit in the first two months of the fiscal year.

The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.

Revenues increased $6.5 billion, or 8.9 per cent, largely due to higher tax revenues.

The Finance Department says program expenses excluding net actuarial losses rose $10 billion, or 15.9 per cent.

Public debt charges increased $2.3 billion, or 33.8 per cent, due to higher interest rates.

Net actuarial losses fell $0.4 billion, or 23.2 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Federal government posts $50.9 billion deficit for 2023-24 fiscal year
Ontario News

Federal government posts $50.9 billion deficit for 2023-24 fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a deficit of $50.9 billion. The…

Federal government’s voluntary AI code of conduct gets eight more signatories
Ontario News

Federal government’s voluntary AI code of conduct gets eight more signatories

OTTAWA — Eight more organizations have signed on to the federal government's voluntary code of conduct…

Ontario News

Cybersecurity plan for federal government takes aim at ‘inefficiencies, blind spots’

OTTAWA — The federal government has unfurled a new cybersecurity strategy aimed at protecting its vast…