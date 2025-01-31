Federal lawyer characterizes Abdelrazik’s case against Canada as ‘elaborate theory’

January 30, 2025 at 20 h 54 min
Reading time: 1 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Federal lawyer characterizes Abdelrazik’s case against Canada as ‘elaborate theory’

OTTAWA — A federal lawyer denies government responsibility for Abousfian Abdelrazik’s detention in Sudan, saying his lawsuit against Canada is an elaborate theory crafted from snippets of evidence.

In closing arguments today in Federal Court, lawyer Andrew Gibbs says speculation and innuendo are not enough to establish federal liability for Abdelrazik’s imprisonment abroad.

The Sudanese-born Abdelrazik settled in Montreal as a refugee and became a Canadian citizen in the 1990s.

During a 2003 visit to his native country to see his ailing mother, he was arrested, jailed and questioned about suspected extremist connections.

Abdelrazik, who denies involvement in terrorism, says he was tortured by Sudanese authorities during two periods in custody.

He is suing the Canadian government, claiming officials had a hand in his arbitrary imprisonment, encouraged his detention and actively obstructed his repatriation to Canada for several years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

PC Leader Ford to honour Ontario’s EV commitment, Crombie and Stiles less definitive
Ontario News

PC Leader Ford to honour Ontario’s EV commitment, Crombie and Stiles less definitive

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said Thursday he will honour Ontario's commitment to the burgeoning…