Federal, provincial and municipal governments to invest $975M in Toronto’s waterfront

January 28, 2025 at 15 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Federal, provincial and municipal governments to invest $975M in Toronto’s waterfront

Officials say the three levels of government will spend $975 million to speed up the revitalization of Toronto’s waterfront and create more than 14,000 new homes in the area.

The Ontario government says the city, the province and the federal government will each invest $325 million in the project.

It says the revitalization and building of new homes will include affordable rental housing and create an estimated 100,000 skilled trades jobs.

The province says this is the next phase of the city waterfront’s ongoing transformation, building on a previous tri-government investment of $1.4 billion to protect the area from flooding.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the money from all levels of government will build “a vibrant waterfront for generations to come.”

The province says site servicing work will begin shortly to prepare for a 2026 construction start date for new homes, with the goal of first occupancy by 2031.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Foreign interference probe urges party leaders to get top-secret security clearances
Ontario News

Foreign interference probe urges party leaders to get top-secret security clearances

OTTAWA — The public inquiry into foreign interference is calling on the leaders of all political parties…