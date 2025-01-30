Federal, provincial and territorial health ministers wrap in-person meeting

OTTAWA — The country’s health ministers are wrapping up two days of meetings in Halifax today with a busy agenda.

The in-person talks come as health systems are strained and millions of Canadians don’t have a family doctor.

Ministers are set to talk about health data, mental health and substance use and pharmaceuticals, among other topics.

The NDP is pushing federal Health Minister Mark Holland to sign deals with his counterparts to begin the first phase of pharmacare coverage.

The federal government is negotiating with provinces and territories to cover the cost of contraceptives and diabetes medications as it studies the best way to launch a universal pharmacare program.

The health ministers are set to hold a press conference this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.