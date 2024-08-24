Filly Caitlinhergrtness wins $1 million King’s Plate in leg of the Canadian triple crown

TORONTO (AP) — Caitlinhergrtness overtook My Boy Prince in the deep stretch and won the 165th running of the $1 million King’s Plate on Friday, one of the Canadian triple crown races.

Caiitlinhergrtness, a 3-year-old filly ridden by Rafael Hernandez and sent off at 9-1 odds, won the 1 1/4-mile race on Woodbine Racetrack’s Tapeta course in 2 minutes, 3.45 seconds.

The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed for safety reasons due to heavy rain.

My Boy Prince, which went off as the 3-5 favorite with Sahin Civaci aboard, finished second. Midnight Mascott, ridden by Luis Contreras, was third in the 12-horse field.

Caitlinhergrtness paid $20.70, $5.30 and $4.20, while My Boy Prince returned $2.40 and $2.30. Midnight Mascot paid $5.70.

Next up is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 10.

