Filmmaker Atom Egoyan takes inspiration from opera ‘Salome’ for upcoming feature

TORONTO — Canadian director Atom Egoyan is reuniting with actor Amanda Seyfried for an opera-set feature film.

Seyfried stars in “Seven Veils” as a theatre director remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera “Salome” by Richard Strauss.

The film is written and directed by Egoyan, who says he was inspired by the experience of directing “Salome” for the Canadian Opera Company in 1996.

He says in a release that he “was haunted by its themes” and dreamt of putting a film about the opera together.

Egoyan has helmed multiple COC productions over the years, including a current revival of “Salome” running through Feb. 24.

The film is slated to begin shooting in Toronto next week, and reunites Egoyan with Seyfried, who starred in his 2009 Toronto-set film “Chloe.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.