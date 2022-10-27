Filmmaker Sturla Gunnarsson to receive lifetime honour from directors’ guild

October 26, 2022 at 21 h 26 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Filmmaker Sturla Gunnarsson to receive lifetime honour from directors’ guild

TORONTO — Icelandic-Canadian filmmaker Sturla Gunnarsson will be honoured with the Directors Guild of Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gunnarsson, whose decades-long career spans film and television, is among the honourees set to be celebrated at a Vancouver ceremony next week.

Gunnarsson’s filmography ranges from the 1982 semi-fictionalized documentary “After the Axe,” which received an Oscar nod, to the 2005 fantasy adventure “Beowulf & Grendel.”

His TV credits include several episodes of Canadian hits “Schitt’s Creek” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Toronto-born actor Eric McCormack is set to headline the DGC gala on Nov. 5, billed as the first to be held on the West Coast.

Now in its 21st year, the DGC Awards honour achievements in Canada’s film and television industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

TMX Group sees third-quarter profit gains as acquisitions drive up revenue
Ontario News

TMX Group sees third-quarter profit gains as acquisitions drive up revenue

TORONTO — TMX Group Inc. saw its revenue and earnings go up in the third quarter of 2022 compared to…

Ontario News

Raptors president Ujiri fined US$35k after incident with official in game in Miami

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined US$35,000 for approaching the scorer's table and…