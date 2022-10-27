Filmmaker Sturla Gunnarsson to receive lifetime honour from directors’ guild

TORONTO — Icelandic-Canadian filmmaker Sturla Gunnarsson will be honoured with the Directors Guild of Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gunnarsson, whose decades-long career spans film and television, is among the honourees set to be celebrated at a Vancouver ceremony next week.

Gunnarsson’s filmography ranges from the 1982 semi-fictionalized documentary “After the Axe,” which received an Oscar nod, to the 2005 fantasy adventure “Beowulf & Grendel.”

His TV credits include several episodes of Canadian hits “Schitt’s Creek” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Toronto-born actor Eric McCormack is set to headline the DGC gala on Nov. 5, billed as the first to be held on the West Coast.

Now in its 21st year, the DGC Awards honour achievements in Canada’s film and television industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022