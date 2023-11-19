Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

November 19, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Ontario Liberal Party’s final leadership debate is set for this afternoon.

Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived front-runner Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Federal Liberal legislators Yasir Naqvi and Nate Erskine-Smith have asked their supporters to rank each other ahead of Crombie.

Former MP and current provincial Liberal caucus member Ted Hsu is also running, while fellow caucus member Adil Shamji dropped out of the race to support Crombie.

Party members are set to vote Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, with the ballots counted and the round-by-round results announced on Dec. 2 in downtown Toronto.

The affordability crisis, increasing housing supply and taking down Premier Doug Ford have dominated the Liberal leadership race. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Two candidates urge voters to rank the other as 2nd choice for Ontario Liberal leader
Ontario News

Two candidates urge voters to rank the other as 2nd choice for Ontario Liberal leader

TORONTO — Two contenders for the Ontario Liberal leadership are banding together to urge their supporters…

Adil Shamji drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race
Ontario News

Adil Shamji drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

TORONTO — Adil Shamji dropped out of the Ontario Liberal leadership race Thursday, throwing his support behind Mississauga Mayor…

Candidates in Ontario Liberal leadership debate take aim at Bonnie Crombie
Ontario News

Candidates in Ontario Liberal leadership debate take aim at Bonnie Crombie

Candidates in the Ontario Liberal Party's race to become the next leader kicked off the first official…