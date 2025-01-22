Final report of foreign interference inquiry to be made public next Tuesday

January 21, 2025 at 21 h 15 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The final report of the federal inquiry into foreign interference is set for public release next Tuesday.

The commission of inquiry’s most recent public hearings looked at the ability of agencies and officials to identify and counter foreign meddling.

The inquiry also held a series of policy roundtables to help develop recommendations.

In an interim report released in May, inquiry commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue said interference by China did not affect the overall results of the last two general elections.

The report said that while outcomes in a small number of ridings may have been affected by meddling, this cannot be confirmed.

Hogue’s final report was due initially by the end of last year but she was granted a one-month extension.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

