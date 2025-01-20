Final shot gives Whye 5-4 win over Jacobs in Grand Slam of Curling WFG Masters final

January 20, 2025 — Changed at 19 h 40 min on January 19, 2025
The Canadian Press
GUELPH, Ont. — Scotland’s Ross Whyte scored two points in the final end for a 5-4 win over Brad Jacobs on Sunday in the men’s final of the Grand Slam of Curling’s WFG Masters.

Jacobs’ Calgary-based rink took a 3-1 lead over Whyte after scoring two in the fifth end, but Whyte replied with two in the sixth.

The Canadians managed a point in the seventh before Whyte, holding the hammer, made a tap for two points with his final rock.

It was the second straight Grand Slam event in which Jacobs fell to Scottish opposition in the final.

Bruce Mouat won his third straight Grand Slam title after beating Jacobs 5-3 in the final of the Kioti National on Dec. 1 in St. John’s, N.L.

In the women’s final, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg scored twice in the eighth end with hammer to defeat top-ranked Rachel Homan of Ottawa 7-5 at Guelph’s Sleeman Centre.

The teams exchanged deuces in the first two ends, then Hasselborg scored one in the third and stole one in the fourth. Homan tied it with a deuce in the fifth.

The teams exchanged singles in the sixth and seventh, setting up Hasselborg for the victory in the final end.

Homan advanced to the final with a 10-7 victory over Eun-junk Kim of South Korea in Saturday’s semifinals, while Hasselborg defeated Isabella Wrana of Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.

