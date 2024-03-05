Financial watchdog Fintrac hit by cyberattack, classified systems not involved

March 5, 2024 at 17 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Financial watchdog Fintrac hit by cyberattack, classified systems not involved

TORONTO — Canada’s financial intelligence agency says it has been hit by a cyberattack.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada says it has taken its corporate systems offline to ensure their integrity and to protect the data it maintains as a precautionary measure. 

The agency says on a notice posted to its website that the incident does not involve its intelligence or classified systems. 

Fintrac says it is working closely with its federal partners to protect and restore its systems.

The agency declined to provide any comment or information beyond what it had posted on its site.

Fintrac tries to pinpoint money linked to illicit activities by electronically sifting through millions of pieces of information each year from banks, insurance companies, money services businesses and others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Financial intelligence agency levies $1.3 million penalty against CIBC
Ontario News

Financial intelligence agency levies $1.3 million penalty against CIBC

TORONTO — Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $1.3-million penalty against…

TD fast-tracking investments to fix anti-money laundering deficiencies: CEO
Ontario News

TD fast-tracking investments to fix anti-money laundering deficiencies: CEO

TORONTO — TD Bank Group has identified where its deficiencies in anti-money laundering oversight are…

App for Muslim Canadians, fundraising platform seek transparency from banking service
Ontario News

App for Muslim Canadians, fundraising platform seek transparency from banking service

TORONTO — Omar Khan was organizing sessions connecting Canadians to Muslim therapists and setting up…