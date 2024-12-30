Finland beats US 4-3 in OT in world junior hockey; Canada rebounds from loss to top Germany 3-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tuomas Uronen scored at 1:46 of overtime to give Finland a 4-3 victory over the defending champion United States on Sunday in the world junior hockey championship.

Uronen, who plays for the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League, came down the right side on a rush and beat goalie Trey Augustine high to the glove side.

The Americans lost for the first time in three games. They’ll finish Group A play Tuesday night against Canada. Finland has won two straight after an opening loss to Canada.

In the late game at Canadian Tire Centre, Carter George made 18 saves to help Canada rebound from an overtime loss to Latvia with a 3-0 victory over Germany.

Jesse Kiiskinen, Julius Miettinen and Arttu Alasiurua also scored for Finland, and Petteri Rimpinen made 41 saves.

Carey Terrance of the Erie Otters of the OHL, Cole Hutson of Boston University and Brody Ziemer of Minnesota scored for the United States. Augustine, from Michigan State, stopped 29 shots.

For Canada, Oliver Bonk opened the scoring midway through the first period, Caden Price made it 2-0 with 4:58 left in the game and Mathieu Cataford added an empty-netter.

In Group B at TD Place, Sweden and Czechia each improved to 3-0 ahead of their showdown Tuesday night in the round-robin finale.

Tom Willander had two goals and assist in Sweden’s 7-5 victory over Switzerland. Eduard Sale scored twice to help Czechia beat Slovakia 4-2.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports