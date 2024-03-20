‘Fire Weather’ among books shortlisted for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize

March 20, 2024 at 4 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
‘Fire Weather’ among books shortlisted for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize

TORONTO — John Vaillant’s bestselling book about the Fort McMurray wildfire is shortlisted for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

“Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast” is one of five non-fiction books in the running for the $25,000 award, which is administered by the Writers’ Trust of Canada.

It previously won the prestigious U.K.-based Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction.

The other finalists for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize include “Not Here: Why American Democracy Is Eroding and How Canada Can Protect Itself” by Rob Goodman and “Indictment: The Criminal Justice System on Trial” by Benjamin Perrin.

Also in the running are “Canada: Beyond Grudges, Grievances, and Disunity” by Donald J. Savoie and “The Age of Insecurity: Coming Together as Things Fall Apart” by Astra Taylor.

The award, which will be handed out at the Politics and the Pen gala on May 7, goes to a work of political writing that “has the potential to shape or influence thinking on Canadian political life.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

Note to readers: UPDATE adding wire services

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Storm power play blows past Rangers 5-2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jake Karabela, Braeden Bowman and Wil McFadden each had a goal and assist as the visiting Guelph Storm blew past…

Roy McMurtry, former Ontario attorney general and legal giant, dies
Ontario News

Roy McMurtry, former Ontario attorney general and legal giant, dies

TORONTO — Roy McMurtry, a legal and political giant in Ontario who helped pave the way for same-sex…