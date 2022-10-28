Firearms, property, and drugs seized through Hamilton Police Service’s Project KORA

October 28, 2022 — Changed at 8 h 42 min on October 28, 2022
The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — A six-month investigation involving multiple units across the Hamilton Police force has seen the arrest of 348 people wanted on outstanding charges.

Police say they formed Project KORA in April of this year to hold those committing criminal offences accountable.

They say in addition to the nearly 350 arrests, 267 grams of Fentanyl, 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine and illegal oxycodone pills were seized.

“We know outstanding wanted individuals have a significant impact on Hamilton’s crime and are associated with violence in our community,” Supt. Mark Stiller said.

Officers also took possession of various prohibited weapons including brass knuckles, knives, and a firearm.

More than $4,800 that police say was proceeds of crime was seized.

A total of 104 new charges were laid against suspects. 

Police say they will continue investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

