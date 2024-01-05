First-degree murder charge laid in infant’s death: York Regional Police

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant north of Toronto.

York Regional Police did not release any details about the child or the person arrested.

Police say officers got a call around 6 p.m. Thursday about an injured person at a home in Vaughan.

When officers arrived, police say they found an unresponsive infant.

The child was sent to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.