First Quantum employee killed in accident at Kansanshi mine in Zambia

September 23, 2024 at 14 h 16 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
First Quantum employee killed in accident at Kansanshi mine in Zambia

TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says an employee at its Kansanshi operation was killed in a traffic accident.

The Kansanshi copper-gold mine is located in Zambia.

The company says the incident involved a tracked dozer and a light vehicle.

First Quantum says the Mine Safety Department and relevant local authorities have been notified about the accident and that it will fully co-operate in their investigations.

It says an internal investigation into the accident is also underway.

The mine is owned and operated by Kansanshi Mining PLC, which is 80 per cent owned by First Quantum.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FM)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks higher
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in…