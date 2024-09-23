First Quantum employee killed in accident at Kansanshi mine in Zambia

TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says an employee at its Kansanshi operation was killed in a traffic accident.

The Kansanshi copper-gold mine is located in Zambia.

The company says the incident involved a tracked dozer and a light vehicle.

First Quantum says the Mine Safety Department and relevant local authorities have been notified about the accident and that it will fully co-operate in their investigations.

It says an internal investigation into the accident is also underway.

The mine is owned and operated by Kansanshi Mining PLC, which is 80 per cent owned by First Quantum.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

