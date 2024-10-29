Five people face charges after more than $2M stolen in eight bank robberies: OPP

TORONTO — Five people are facing criminal charges for their alleged involvement in multiple bank robberies across Ontario that netted more than $2 million, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

Four suspects have been arrested and one remains at large amid an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation dubbed Project Opal.

Police said eight bank robberies occurred between Dec. 8, 2022 and March 16 of this year within areas covered by the OPP, as well as Barrie, Belleville, Durham Region, Niagara Region and York Region police forces.

Investigators allege that a group of suspects is responsible for more than $2 million in reported losses across eight banks and the money has not been recovered.

OPP Det. Insp. Brian McDermott said three suspects were arrested during an attempted robbery in Field, Ont., on June 21 after investigators established that a robbery would take place and ensured bank occupants were safe before making the arrests.

He said a fourth suspect was arrested on Sept. 25 in Vaughan, Ont., and a fifth suspect is still wanted.

“The similarities amongst these robberies were clear, each involved two to three individuals entering banks before close,” he said. “The occupants were controlled through the use of firearms.”

McDermott said the robberies left people inside the targeted banks terrified.

“Disguises were used to conceal the suspects’ faces and gloves were worn to prevent fingerprints,” he said. “In most cases, the occupants were tied up.”

He said the suspects face a total of 53 charges, including robbery with violence, forcible confinement and several firearm offences.

“The charges in this investigation speak to the severity of the robberies and the circumstances surrounding them,” he said.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns said the arrests and charges were a result of co-ordinated work of several police forces that helped identify the suspects “before they could target another bank.”

“Through their tireless work, they were able to ensure no other victim had to endure the fear and trauma of such an ordeal,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.