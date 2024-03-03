TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Some of Canada’s biggest cities are reporting their February home sales this week. Greater Vancouver Realtors is expected to release sales numbers on Monday, while the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is expected on Tuesday.

Banking conference

The RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference is on Tuesday and Wednesday. The annual conference is expected to hear from top executives from Canada’s big banks as other financial institutions.

Cenovus investor day

Cenovus Energy Inc. will hold its annual investor day in Toronto on Tuesday. The company’s executives will provide an update on its latest strategy, outlook and operations to institutional investors and analysts.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make its interest rate announcement on Wednesday morning. The rate decision comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent in January compared with 3.4 per cent in December.

Job numbers

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for February on Friday. The Canadian economy added 37,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent, the first decline since December 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024.

