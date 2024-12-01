TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Postal strike

A strike by about 55,000 workers at Canada Post is in its third week and is threatening the key holiday season as Canadians hold off on mailing cards and gifts or search for alternatives. Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon temporarily suspended mediation last week after he said negotiations had not budged, but the minister has said sending the matter to binding arbitration “is not in the cards.”

Bank earnings

Canada’s big banks will report their fourth-quarter and full-year results this week. Scotiabank kicks off the reporting season when it releases its results before markets open on Tuesday. It will be followed by Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank, BMO Financial Group and CIBC are set to report Thursday.

Dollarama results

Dollarama Inc. will report its third-quarter results on Wednesday morning before markets open. The results for the discount retailer come as the busy holiday shopping season is underway.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of the job market in Canada on Friday when it publishes its labour force survey for November. The report comes ahead of the next Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Dec. 11. The Canadian economy created 15,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate held steady at 6.5 per cent.

BRP results

BRP Inc. will release its third-quarter financial results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Friday morning. The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft announced in October that it was looking to sell its money-losing boat brands as well as its marine parts, accessories and apparel businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS, TSX:RY, TSX:NA, TSX:TD, TSX:BMO, TSX:CM, TSX:DOL, TSX:DOO)