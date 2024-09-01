TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Rate decision

The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank’s key interest rate target sits at 4.5 per cent after quarter-point cuts in June and July. Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent in July, solidifying expectations for a third consecutive rate cut in September.

Couche-Tard results

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is expected to release its first-quarter financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Thursday morning. The convenience store company recently made an offer to buy Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese company that owns 7-Eleven.

Financial conference

Investors will hear from top executives from across the financial sector on Wednesday and Thursday at Scotiabank’s annual Financials Summit. The chief executives of Canada’s big banks are expected to be among those to present at the conference.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for August on Friday. The Canadian economy lost 2,800 jobs in July as the unemployment rate held steady at 6.4 per cent.

BRP results

BRP Inc. will release its second-quarter results on Friday morning and hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors. The maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos said earlier this year that it would cut production after sagging demand pushed the powersport company to report a first-quarter loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD, TSX:DOO)