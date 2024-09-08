TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Macklem speech

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech to the Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in London. The central bank cut its key policy rate for a third consecutive time earlier this month and Macklem suggested more cuts are possible if inflation remains in check.

McKay speech

Dave McKay, chief executive of Royal Bank of Canada, will give a luncheon speech at the Canadian Club Toronto on Tuesday. At a banking conference last week, McKay called the Canadian banking sector a “ruthless oligopoly” as he said RBC was being more careful when making mortgage offers that wouldn’t meet its threshold rate of return.

Dollarama results

Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. will report its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday morning before markets open. Dollarama upped its stake in Dollarcity to 60.1 per cent earlier this year and announced plans to expand the brand to Mexico.

Economic data

Statistics Canada will report its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the second quarter on Thursday. The report will include the household-debt-to-income ratio. Meanwhile, wholesale trade numbers for July are expected to be released on Friday.

Transat AT results

Transat AT Inc., the parent company of Air Transat, will release its third-quarter results on Thursday morning. The travel company reported a loss of $54.4 million in its second quarter compared with a loss of $29.2 million a year earlier as its revenue rose nearly 12 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL, TSX:TRZ)