TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Air Canada

Air Canada pilots reached a tentative agreement shortly after midnight on Sunday, averting a potential work stoppage that would have affected thousands of passengers. The airline said Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights will continue to operate as normal while union members vote on the tentative four-year contract.

Parliament returns

The House of Commons returns from its summer break on Monday. The Conservatives are expected to introduce a non-confidence vote in an effort to force an election, but the other opposition parties have shown little appetite to bring down the minority Liberal government. There will also be a byelection in Manitoba and another in Quebec on Monday.

Housing data

The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its figures for August home sales on Monday. The report will be followed by the latest reading on housing starts from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. expected on Tuesday.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will publish its latest reading for inflation on Tuesday morning when it releases its consumer price index for August. The annual inflation rate slowed to 2.5 per cent in July, down from 2.7 per cent in June.

Bank of Canada

It is a busy week for the Bank of Canada this week starting with an appearance by senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers at an event in Toronto on Tuesday. The central bank will publish its summary of deliberations of its latest rate decision on Wednesday followed by a speech by Nicolas Vincent, the bank’s external deputy governor, on Thursday. Governor Tiff Macklem is set to give a speech on Friday to a conference on the economics of artificial intelligence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)