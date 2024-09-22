TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Macklem chat

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will take part in a fireside chat at the Institute of International Finance and the Canadian Bankers Association Canada forum on Tuesday. The appearance by the central bank governor comes after the latest reading of inflation found annual growth in the consumer price index cooled to two per cent in August, in line with the bank’s target.

Non-confidence motion

The Conservatives are expected to introduce a motion of non-confidence in the House of Commons on Tuesday in hopes of bringing down the minority Liberal government and forcing an election. However, the government is expected to survive as the Bloc Québécois and New Democrats have said they will not help the Tories topple the government.

Investor conference

CIBC will host its annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on Thursday. The meeting is expected to hear from top executives from a range of Canadian companies including BCE Inc., which recently announced a deal to sell its stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to Rogers Communications Inc. for $4.7 billion.

BlackBerry earnings

BlackBerry Ltd. will release its second-quarter results after the close of financial markets on Thursday. The company has been working on a plan to divide its business into two companies, one focused on cybersecurity and another focused on its Internet of Things division.

GDP figures

Statistics Canada will release its gross domestic product by industry figures for July on Friday. The advance estimate released last month suggested GDP was essentially unchanged in July as the construction, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction and wholesale trade sectors contracted, while finance and insurance and retail trade grew.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB, TSX:CM)