TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Investment conference

Principles for Responsible Investment will hold its annual PRI In Person annual conference in Toronto this week. The three-day gathering is expected to bring together 2,000 delegates in the global responsible investment community.

Economic data

Statistics Canada will report its labour force survey for September on Friday. The Canadian economy added 22,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.6 per cent. Statistics Canada will also release its figures for international merchandise trade in August on Tuesday.

Air Canada pilots

Air Canada pilots are expected to wrap up voting on a new contact on Thursday. Charlene Hudy, the head of the Air Canada pilots union, says she’ll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal that addressed pilots’ wage concerns.

Aritzia earnings

Aritzia Inc. is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after the close of markets on Thursday. Aritzia, which was founded in Vancouver in 1984, has been making progress in its push to grow in the United States.

Outlook survey

The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Friday. The central bank cut its key interest rate target last month to 4.25 per cent and is forecast to cut it further.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATZ, TSX:AC)