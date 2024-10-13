TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for inflation on Tuesday when it publishes its consumer price index for September. The annual inflation rate slowed to two per cent in August. The inflation report is the last major economic data point before the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision on Oct. 23.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its home sales figures for September as well as its updated forecast on Tuesday. The number of homes sold in August fell compared with a year ago despite borrowing costs beginning to come down.

Housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release its monthly report on housing starts on Wednesday. The construction of new housing has become a key issue as politicians work to address the housing crisis. The annual pace of housing starts in August slowed 22 per cent compared with July.

Other data points

The picture of how the economy fared in the third quarter will become a little clearer. Statistics Canada will release its figures for wholesale trade in August on Tuesday followed by the agency’s monthly survey of manufacturing for August on Wednesday.

Ford speech

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will give a speech at the Empire Club of Canada on Thursday. The luncheon speech will be focused on what the Ontario government is doing to rebuild the province’s economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.