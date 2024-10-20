TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Railway earnings

Canada’s two largest railways will report their third-quarter results this week. Canadian National Railway Co. will report its results after the close of markets on Tuesday, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. will report after the market close on Wednesday.

Rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its latest interest rate decision and updated economic forecasts on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected by economists to cut its key interest rate target, but the question remains by how much after the annual inflation rate dropped to 1.6 per cent in September.

Rogers results

Rogers Communications Inc. will report results before markets open on Thursday. Rogers announced a deal in September to buy Bell’s 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for C$4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.

Teck results

Teck Resources Ltd. will release its third-quarter results before markets open on Thursday. The miner closed the sale of its remaining interest in its steelmaking coal business, Elk Valley Resources, to Swiss commodities giant Glencore earlier this year as it looks to focus on metals considered key to the global energy transition, such as copper.

Retail trade

Statistics Canada will report its figures for retail trade in August on Friday. Retail sales in July were up 0.9 per cent at $66.4 billion. The agency’s advance estimate for August released last month pointed to an increase of 0.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR, TSX:CP, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:TECK.B)