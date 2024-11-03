TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada will release the summary of deliberations from its recent interest rate decision on Tuesday and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will give a speech in Toronto on Wednesday. The central bank cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point last month to bring it down to 3.75 per cent.

BCE results

Bell Canada parent company BCE Inc. will report its third-quarter results on Thursday morning. BCE announced a deal in September to sell its stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to Rogers Communications Inc. for $4.7 billion, with a plan to use proceeds from the deal to reduce debt and support its growth.

TC Energy results

TC Energy Corp. is set to report its third-quarter results Thursday morning. The company announced last month the completion of the spinoff of its liquids pipelines business into South Bow Corp.

Canadian Tire results

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. to report its third-quarter results Thursday morning. The financial results come ahead of the critical holiday shopping season. Canadian Tire chief executive Greg Hicks said earlier this year that indebted shoppers were cutting back on spending even more — and he didn’t see that trend turning around quickly.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of the country’s labour market when it publishes is labour force survey for October on Friday. The Canadian economy added 47,000 jobs in September as the unemployment rate fell to 6.5 per cent.

