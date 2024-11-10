TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Shopify results

Shopify Inc. is to report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call to discuss them before financial markets open for trading on Tuesday. The results come ahead of the busy holiday shopping season and the critical Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping period for the e-commerce technology firm.

Maple Leaf Foods results

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will release its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Wednesday morning before financial markets open. The company is working to spin off its pork business into a new, publicly traded company next year.

Brookfield results

Brookfield Corp. will report its third-quarter results before financial markets open on Thursday and hold a conference call with the investment community. The report by one of Canada’s largest investment managers comes after a volatile week that saw financial markets react to Donald Trump’s election victory.

Economic data

Economists will get a clearer picture of how the Canadian economy fared at the end of the third quarter this week. Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing and wholesale trade reports for September on Friday. The data comes after the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point last month.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its October home sales figures on Friday. Last month, the industry association downgraded its housing market forecast for the remainder of the year, saying the Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts haven’t spurred the gradual improvement it previously anticipated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:MFI, TSX:BN)