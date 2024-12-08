TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Postal strike

The strike by some 55,000 workers at Canada Post is in its fourth week. Calls for government intervention in the contract talks have been mounting from the business community, but the government has so far said it’s not going to step in. Key issues for the union have been wages, as well as a plan by the company to expand into weekend delivery.

Rate decision

The Bank of Canada will make its final interest rate announcement for the year on Wednesday. The central bank has cut its policy interest rate four times so far this year including a half-percentage point cut in October to bring it down to 3.75 per cent.

Transat results

Transat AT Inc. will report its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Thursday morning. The travel company has faced the headwinds of stiff competition, engine recalls and the threat of a strike this year, all of which have combined to weigh on its finances.

Empire results

Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. will report its second-quarter results Thursday morning. The earnings come after a report last week that food prices are likely to increase by three to five per cent next year.

Household debt figures

Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of how much Canadians owe relative to their income on Thursday when it publishes its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the third quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX: TRZ, TSX: EMP. A)