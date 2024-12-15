TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Fall economic update

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal government’s fall economic statement on Monday. The minister has said she expects to meet the 42.1 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio projected in the spring for the 2023-24 fiscal year, but she has stopped short of committing to meeting the $40.1-billion deficit target she set for the government last year.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its home sales figures for November on Monday morning. The number of homes sold in October rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago, marking a shift from the market’s holding pattern.

Macklem speech

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Monday afternoon. The speech comes after the central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to bring it to 3.25 per cent. The Bank of Canada cut rates five times this year as inflation came back under control.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its November reading for inflation on Tuesday when it publishes its consumer price index for the month. The annual inflation rate came in at two per cent in October, up from 1.6 per cent in September.

BlackBerry results

BlackBerry Ltd. will report results for its third quarter and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday after the close of markets. The company reported a net loss of US$19 million in its second quarter, compared with a US$42-million net loss a year earlier as it said it made progress in its efforts to cut costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)