TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Banking conference

The CEOs of Canada’s biggest banks will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The executives slated to speak include RBC’s Dave McKay, BMO’s Darryl White and Scotiabank’s Scott Thomson.

Merchandise trade data

Statistics Canada will release data on international merchandise trade for November 2024 on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The report for October saw exports and imports both rise, with the trade deficit narrowing month over month to below a billion dollars.

Aritzia earnings

Clothing retailer Aritzia will release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after markets close on Thursday, Jan. 9. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

Labour market data

Statistics Canada will release the latest Labour Force Survey report for December 2024 on Friday, Jan. 10. The report for November showed the unemployment rate rising to 6.8 per cent, while the economy added 51,000 jobs.

Tilray earnings

Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. will release its second-quarter earnings on Friday, Jan. 10, having moved the release date from Jan. 9. The company saw its losses shrink year over year in its first quarter as its revenue rose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY, TSX:BMO, TSX:BNS, TSX:ATZ, TSX:TLRY)