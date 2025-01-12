TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Joly headed to Washington

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will head to Washington this week to press the incoming U.S. administration not to impose damaging tariffs on Canada. U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico when he is inaugurated later this month.

Cogeco results

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. will report their results after the close of trading on Monday. Cogeco is working on a three-year transformation program to set the company on what it calls “a path to sustainable growth.”

Champagne speech

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne will give a speech to the Canadian Club Toronto on Tuesday. Champagne has said he is considering making a bid to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal party.

Housing sector

A pair of data points for the Canadian housing market are expected this week. The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its home sales data for December and quarterly forecast on Wednesday, while the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release housing start figures on Thursday.

Bank of Canada speech

Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle is scheduled to give a speech in Toronto on Thursday that is expected to provide an update on the central bank’s balance sheet normalization process and how it plans to manage its balance sheet once normalization ends. The speech comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision set for Jan. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGO, TSX:CCA)