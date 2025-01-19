TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trump inauguration

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Monday. He has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on goods headed to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico on his first day as president unless the two countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs from entering the United States.

Business outlook survey

The Bank of Canada is set to release its business outlook survey and its Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The reports come ahead of the central bank’s next interest rate decision set for Jan. 29. The Bank of Canada cut its key policy interest five times last year to bring it to 3.25 per cent.

Inflation

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its latest reading on inflation when it publishes its consumer price index for December on Tuesday. The annual inflation rate in November fell to 1.9 per cent, down from two per cent in October.

Investment conference

CIBC will hold its Western Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, B.C., starting on Wednesday. The annual conference, which will hear from executives from a range of Canadian companies, comes in what will be the first days of Trump’s second term as U.S. president.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada will release its retail trade figures for November on Thursday. The agency’s early estimate for the month suggested that retail sales in November were relatively unchanged. Retail sales in October were up 0.6 per cent at $67.6 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.